AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $38,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 25.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,610.00, for a total transaction of $10,288,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,924 shares in the company, valued at $10,555,640. This represents a 49.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.08, for a total transaction of $482,810.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,682.24. This trade represents a 25.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,721 shares of company stock valued at $24,609,331. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZO. Argus cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital set a $3,763.00 price objective on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3,500.00 to $4,192.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,875.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,683.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AutoZone

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,769.72 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,728.97 and a 1-year high of $3,838.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,483.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,278.52.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.11 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.