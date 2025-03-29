Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 115.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,101 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $29,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total transaction of $169,685.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,275.44. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total value of $271,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,601.03. This trade represents a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 2.9 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $534.95 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.52 and a fifty-two week high of $715.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $589.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.97.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Axon Enterprise

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.