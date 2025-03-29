B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.12.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cormark upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of BTG opened at $2.88 on Friday. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -16.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTG. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

