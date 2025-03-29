Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Short Interest Update

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the February 28th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Bank OZK Stock Down 1.9 %

OZKAP traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 51,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,854. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.54.

Bank OZK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

