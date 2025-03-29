Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2025

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAPGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the February 28th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Bank OZK Stock Down 1.9 %

OZKAP traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 51,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,854. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.54.

Bank OZK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.