Barclays Cuts Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target to $24.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kennametal from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMT

Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of KMT opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Kennametal has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $32.18.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kennametal had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 4.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,691.25. This trade represents a 14.79 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter worth approximately $555,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,423,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,911,000 after acquiring an additional 67,392 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at $804,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 395.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,221 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.