Barclays Cuts Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $13.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LSPD. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Lightspeed Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.09.

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.44.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 360,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 122,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

