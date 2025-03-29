Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.67, but opened at $15.18. Bausch + Lomb shares last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 520,241 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLCO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Bausch + Lomb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.49.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Bausch + Lomb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,797,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $957,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,122,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 14.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

