Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $123.90 and last traded at $123.85, with a volume of 256153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.95.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,509,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,027 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,435,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,253,000 after buying an additional 963,633 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,531,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,417,000 after buying an additional 59,630 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,384,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,247,000 after buying an additional 329,047 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,182,000 after buying an additional 15,505 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

