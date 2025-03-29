Benchmark Electronics, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:BHE)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Benchmark Electronics has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years. Benchmark Electronics has a payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.97. Benchmark Electronics has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $52.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.36.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 6,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $232,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,398,347.60. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

