Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Big Banc Split Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.25. Big Banc Split has a fifty-two week low of C$9.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.68. The firm has a market cap of C$17.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.75.

Big Banc Split Company Profile

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

