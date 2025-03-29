Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
Big Banc Split Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.25. Big Banc Split has a fifty-two week low of C$9.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.68. The firm has a market cap of C$17.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.75.
Big Banc Split Company Profile
