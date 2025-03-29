BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Up 228.0% in March

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,100 shares, a growth of 228.0% from the February 28th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BIO-key International Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of BKYI stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. BIO-key International has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.18). BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 72.53% and a negative return on equity of 3,124.77%. The company had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 million.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

