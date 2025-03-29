Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) Position Trimmed by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 201,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,670 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $10,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 819.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 257.2% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BITB opened at $45.58 on Friday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $59.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.60.

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

