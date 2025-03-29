Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 9,859 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $11,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,068,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 62.5% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,798,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $53,949,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,009,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,375,828,000 after purchasing an additional 161,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $46,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Quanta Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $388.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.79.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $254.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.37. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.11 and a fifty-two week high of $365.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.63%.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.