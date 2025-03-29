BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $61,000.
NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $21.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.23.
The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
