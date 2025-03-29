BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $360.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $315.24 and a 1 year high of $419.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $394.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

