BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up about 2.6% of BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 202,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 145,866 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. SMART Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 95,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 16,777 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 262,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after acquiring an additional 15,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period.

RDVY stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average is $60.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.2544 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

