BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Has $713,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $188.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.16 and its 200-day moving average is $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.09 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

