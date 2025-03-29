BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $936,000 Position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND)

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 113,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 119,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the period.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF alerts:

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DBND opened at $46.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.00. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $47.60.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.