Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 377,586 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,820 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $11,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 715.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 6,079 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $209,239.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 440,988 shares in the company, valued at $15,178,806.96. The trade was a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $403,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,466,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540,538.20. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,705 shares of company stock worth $2,375,998. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

BOX Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BOX stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.65.

BOX declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

