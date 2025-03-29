Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Down 45.5% in March

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the February 28th total of 23,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 151,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BNTGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Brenntag from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Brenntag from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of BNTGY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 14,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,274. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Brenntag had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brenntag will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

