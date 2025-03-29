Brokerages Set Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) PT at $255.41

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $255.41.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Williams Trading set a $245.00 price target on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Analog Devices from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total transaction of $2,091,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,575,652.16. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total value of $836,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,928.04. This trade represents a 7.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,684 shares of company stock valued at $7,746,500. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,105,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,432,961,000 after acquiring an additional 413,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,571,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,195,302,000 after purchasing an additional 106,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,612,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,248,971,000 after purchasing an additional 247,737 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,176,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,169,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,755,958,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $201.56 on Monday. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $182.57 and a 1-year high of $247.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.11%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.