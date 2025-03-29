Brokerages Set National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target at $42.06

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.06.

Several research firms recently commented on NSA. Barclays dropped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NSA

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.07. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $49.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.37 million. Analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In related news, Director Michael J. Schall bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,240. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 233.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 444.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.