Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,901,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,660 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $916,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,867,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,400,000 after buying an additional 24,409 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 29,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,516,000 after acquiring an additional 45,670 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 25.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAM. HSBC raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of BAM stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $62.61. The firm has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.52.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 81.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 132.58%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.