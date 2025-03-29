Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $79.35 Million Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,127 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $79,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 165.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Woodward by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Woodward by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodward Price Performance

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $183.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.06 and a 200-day moving average of $176.61. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.45 and a 52 week high of $201.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Woodward from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $1,845,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,506.50. The trade was a 39.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total value of $864,156.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,157. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,900 shares of company stock worth $5,215,444. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

