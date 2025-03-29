Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.27 and last traded at C$3.27, with a volume of 481426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CXB shares. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Calibre Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$3.40 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Ventum Financial set a C$3.30 target price on Calibre Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.46.

Calibre Mining Trading Down 1.8 %

Calibre Mining Company Profile

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.59. The firm has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Calibre Mining Corp is a multi-asset gold producer with a portfolio of exploration and development opportunities in Nicaragua. Its project includes Pavon Gold Project, Borosi Gold Project, IamGold and Santa Rita. The company has only one revenue stream, being the sale of refined gold from its operations in Nicaragua.

