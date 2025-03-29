Cameco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 384,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the average volume of 24,198 call options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCJ. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Cameco to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Glj Research increased their price objective on Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $73.64.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.40 and a beta of 1.04. Cameco has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cameco will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

