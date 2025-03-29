Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$101.76 and last traded at C$102.50, with a volume of 586650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$104.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$123.43.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 3.1 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$109.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$109.28. The company has a market cap of C$92.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In related news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 18,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.16, for a total transaction of C$2,173,430.39. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.