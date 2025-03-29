Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (CGHM) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on March 31st

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0798 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a 26.5% increase from Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CGHM stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53.

About Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF

The Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (CGHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of tax-exempt current income by actively investing in lower rated, intermediate- to long-term Muni bonds. CGHM was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

