Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (CGHM) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on March 31st

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0798 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a 26.5% increase from Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of CGHM stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53.
