Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,428 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Celsius were worth $20,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Celsius by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $262,544.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,303.69. This represents a 18.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at $543,947.82. The trade was a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $33.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.48, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $98.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.41.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

