Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Chairman Sells $3,928,916.78 in Stock

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total transaction of $3,928,916.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 317,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,680,732.63. This represents a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Cencora Stock Performance
Cencora stock opened at $275.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $275.57. The company has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51.
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. Research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cencora
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.20.
Cencora Company Profile
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
