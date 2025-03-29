Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a growth of 189.2% from the February 28th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Central Japan Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Central Japan Railway stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.27. Central Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $12.69.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

