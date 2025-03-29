Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY) Short Interest Update

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,500 shares, a growth of 84.3% from the February 28th total of 170,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Clean Energy Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CETY opened at $0.48 on Friday. Clean Energy Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Clean Energy Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Clean Energy Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clean Energy Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.11% of Clean Energy Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Clean Energy HRS and CETY Europe, CETY Renewables Waste to Energy Solutions, engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.