Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,659,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Clean Harbors worth $1,072,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $197.24 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.54 and a 1 year high of $267.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eric J. Dugas purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.38 per share, for a total transaction of $200,949.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,668.44. This represents a 4.53 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $518,949.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,619,123.52. This trade represents a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,341 shares of company stock worth $663,041. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

