CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 195 ($2.52) and last traded at GBX 214.45 ($2.78), with a volume of 70734 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 226 ($2.93).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a research report on Friday.

Get CML Microsystems alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CML

CML Microsystems Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 241.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 258.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of £34.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.81.

In other CML Microsystems news, insider Nathan Zommer acquired 100,000 shares of CML Microsystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £220,000 ($284,752.78). 43.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CML Microsystems

(Get Free Report)

CML develops mixed-signal, RF and microwave semiconductors for global communications markets. The Group utilises a combination of outsourced manufacturing and in-house testing with trading operations in the UK, Asia and USA. CML targets sub-segments within Communication markets with strong growth profiles and high barriers to entry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CML Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CML Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.