CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 195 ($2.52) and last traded at GBX 214.45 ($2.78), with a volume of 70734 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 226 ($2.93).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a research report on Friday.
CML Microsystems Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other CML Microsystems news, insider Nathan Zommer acquired 100,000 shares of CML Microsystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £220,000 ($284,752.78). 43.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About CML Microsystems
CML develops mixed-signal, RF and microwave semiconductors for global communications markets. The Group utilises a combination of outsourced manufacturing and in-house testing with trading operations in the UK, Asia and USA. CML targets sub-segments within Communication markets with strong growth profiles and high barriers to entry.
