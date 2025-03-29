Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Boosts Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,901,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,681,000 after acquiring an additional 863,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,401,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,516,000 after buying an additional 489,557 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,743,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,509,000 after buying an additional 413,015 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at $30,350,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth $24,081,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLNE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $169.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.71.

Hamilton Lane Stock Down 2.5 %

HLNE opened at $147.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.85. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.34 and a twelve month high of $203.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 36.16%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.