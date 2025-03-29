Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clune & Associates LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,926,000. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 22,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,372,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 868,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,507,000 after acquiring an additional 121,569 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

DFAS stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.51.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.1326 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

