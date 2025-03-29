Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 30,290 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 30,290 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Gentex were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 45,475 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 24,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,657,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,617,000 after acquiring an additional 664,389 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.90. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $23.27 and a twelve month high of $36.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.06.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price target on Gentex in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

