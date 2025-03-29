Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 2,655 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 159.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $149,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,514.45. This represents a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $351,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,684,483. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,360 shares of company stock valued at $782,610. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

SLAB stock opened at $113.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $94.00 and a one year high of $160.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.53.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $166.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.09 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLAB shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.20.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Articles

