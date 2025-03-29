Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 4,975 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,135,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in ONE Gas by 234.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 42,724 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 758,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on OGS. StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $75.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.31 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.58 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

