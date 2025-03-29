Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 8,736 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,736 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $6,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,797,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,834,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,808,000 after buying an additional 1,562,115 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,840,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $209,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cognex by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,092,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,044,000 after acquiring an additional 576,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Cognex by 8.9% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,751,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $151,948,000 after acquiring an additional 305,913 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Price Performance

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $30.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.51. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 52.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,803 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $222,662.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,566 shares in the company, valued at $149,445.18. This trade represents a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cognex from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cognex from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

