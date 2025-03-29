Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 1,174 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 640.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $138.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.25. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $128.51 and a one year high of $238.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $1,314,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,926.36. This represents a 43.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Biogen from $156.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Biogen from $192.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.33.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

