Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSE:CXI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$20.34 and last traded at C$20.64, with a volume of 2500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.70.

Currency Exchange International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.66 million, a PE ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.22.

About Currency Exchange International

(Get Free Report)

Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides foreign exchange technology and processing services in North America. It offers financial institutions, international wire payments, foreign check clearing, foreign bank note exchange, and foreign draft issuance solutions; corporate, hedge and risk management, and international payment solutions; and international traveler's, foreign currency exchange, gold bullion coins and bars, and American Express traveler's cheque solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Currency Exchange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currency Exchange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.