Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Update

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 531,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Daiichi Sankyo Stock Down 2.1 %

DSNKY opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Daiichi Sankyo has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion and a PE ratio of 28.47.

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Daiichi Sankyo had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 13.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Daiichi Sankyo will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anaemia; and Injectafer for the treatment for iron deficiency anaemia.

