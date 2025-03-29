Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 0.6% increase from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
Dexterra Group Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of TSE DXT traded up C$0.07 on Friday, reaching C$8.05. 36,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,078. The stock has a market capitalization of C$512.30 million, a PE ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. Dexterra Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.30.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Mary Garden acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,971.00. 51.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on Dexterra Group
About Dexterra Group
Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dexterra Group
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.