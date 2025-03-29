Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 0.6% increase from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Dexterra Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE DXT traded up C$0.07 on Friday, reaching C$8.05. 36,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,078. The stock has a market capitalization of C$512.30 million, a PE ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. Dexterra Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary Garden acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,971.00. 51.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

