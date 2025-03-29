Dillard’s, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Dillard’s has increased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Dillard’s has a payout ratio of 4.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $30.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

Dillard's Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $357.80 on Friday. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $328.00 and a 52-week high of $510.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $430.01 and a 200-day moving average of $416.35.

Insider Activity at Dillard's

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $13.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.84 by $3.64. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.45, for a total value of $130,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at $505,836.15. The trade was a 20.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Dillard's Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

