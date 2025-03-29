Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Saturday . The company traded as low as $15.74 and last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 137534212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 4.09.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0648 per share. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.