Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Saturday . The company traded as low as $15.74 and last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 137534212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 4.09.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0648 per share. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOXL. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 106,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 25,079 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 55.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 88.2% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 30,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares in the last quarter. Taika Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,765,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the period.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

