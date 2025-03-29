DnB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 225,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $16,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $1,959,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $522,558,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,290,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 155,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after buying an additional 53,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. Hsbc Global Res lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.91.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST opened at $76.17 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $61.36 and a 1 year high of $84.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 85.57%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

