DnB Asset Management AS Buys 249 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,826 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in FedEx were worth $17,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $807,352,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,028,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 852,767 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $239,909,000 after buying an additional 329,170 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 22,317.0% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 322,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $90,751,000 after purchasing an additional 321,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,042,050,000 after acquiring an additional 314,380 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $241.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.07. The company has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $217.22 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Cfra Research upgraded shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,161.85. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $273.98 per share, for a total transaction of $273,980.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,176.66. The trade was a 12.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,711 shares of company stock worth $3,312,693. 8.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

