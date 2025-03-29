DnB Asset Management AS Has $30.80 Million Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $30,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $114.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.36. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.92 and a 12-month high of $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Stories

