DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
DNP Select Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years.
DNP Select Income Fund Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of DNP opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46. DNP Select Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $10.04.
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
