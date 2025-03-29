DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DNP opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46. DNP Select Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

In other news, Director Geraldine M. Mcnamara sold 11,391 shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $107,189.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,344 shares in the company, valued at $50,287.04. The trade was a 68.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.